HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $826,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

