HF Advisory Group LLC Makes New $699,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

