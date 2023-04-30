HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $93.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

