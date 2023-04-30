HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,158 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $329.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.53 and its 200-day moving average is $313.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.