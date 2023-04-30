Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,854. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter worth $125,000. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 767,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 173,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

