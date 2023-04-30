Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HGV opened at $42.80 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Further Reading

