HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCFF remained flat at C$85.70 during midday trading on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of C$46.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.95.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.