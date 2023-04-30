HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCFF remained flat at C$85.70 during midday trading on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of C$46.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.95.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, Abertis Investment, and Corporate. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.
Featured Stories
