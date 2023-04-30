Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLF opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

