Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 1,244.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 124,472 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter worth $728,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

XES opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.00.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

