Hollencrest Capital Management Has $624,000 Position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BCI opened at $20.61 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92.

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

