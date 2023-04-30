Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $263,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

