Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 226 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

