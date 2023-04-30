Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 26,055 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.