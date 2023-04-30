holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 1% against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $19.03 million and $60,402.60 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.87 or 0.06498031 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03201261 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $81,256.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.