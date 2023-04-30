holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.02 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, holoride has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and $73,516.63 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.92 or 0.06442391 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03201261 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $81,256.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

