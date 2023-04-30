Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.50 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.75 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.56.

HON stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.84. 2,851,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Honeywell International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,990,000 after purchasing an additional 684,138 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $129,467,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

