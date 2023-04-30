Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 71,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.09 on Friday, hitting $626.50. 1,618,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $621.34 and a 200-day moving average of $566.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

