Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.94. 1,444,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,693. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.