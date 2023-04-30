Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Comcast Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 24,806,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,345,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.