Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.25 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Horizen has a total market cap of $135.50 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.94 or 0.00033369 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00128926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00048725 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,634,581 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

