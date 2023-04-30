Hovde Group Lowers Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) to Market Perform

Hovde Group cut shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Finward Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNWD opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $126.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.38. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 103,877 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

