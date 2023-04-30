Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.
Hub Group Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hub Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
