Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

Hub Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hub Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

