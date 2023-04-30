Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,323 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 278,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,492,000 after buying an additional 351,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

HBAN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.