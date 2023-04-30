ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.40-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.

ICON Public Trading Up 1.0 %

ICLR traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $192.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $249.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.94.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

