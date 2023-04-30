ICON Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $279.08 million and $10.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000991 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,696,947 coins and its circulating supply is 955,690,691 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 955,670,961.1500592 with 955,671,432.1845139 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.29566303 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $9,894,426.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.