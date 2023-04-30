IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.25-$8.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.17.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 0.7 %

IEX stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.32. 695,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day moving average is $225.39. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

Insider Activity at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $226,556,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.