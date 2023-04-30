Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IDRSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Idorsia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Idorsia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Idorsia from CHF 17 to CHF 15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Idorsia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Idorsia Price Performance

Idorsia stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

