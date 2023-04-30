IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 20,449 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Marathon Digital worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

About Marathon Digital

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

