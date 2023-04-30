IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,206 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.93% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

