IFP Advisors Inc Buys 30,000 Shares of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.45% of AeroClean Technologies worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroClean Technologies by 4,519.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 286,168 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroClean Technologies Trading Up 23.0 %

AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -7.19.

AeroClean Technologies Profile

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

