IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,564,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,557,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.51 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $99.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.