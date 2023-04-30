IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

