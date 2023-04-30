IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,502 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.76 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

