IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.90 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

