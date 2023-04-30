IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Shares of RJF opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

