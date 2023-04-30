IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

