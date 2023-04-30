Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of IMO stock opened at C$69.06 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.40. The company has a market cap of C$40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.381068 earnings per share for the current year.
Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
