Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$69.06 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.40. The company has a market cap of C$40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.381068 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMO. National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CSFB cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.43.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

