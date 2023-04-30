Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.29 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of PI traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,211. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $58,273.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,137.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 39,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $58,273.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,137.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares worth $9,740,261. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $206,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

