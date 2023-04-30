Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.29 million.

Impinj Stock Up 7.2 %

PI traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. 1,986,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,211. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average of $119.92. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,615.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares worth $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $8,854,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 164,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

