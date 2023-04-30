Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.41 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

