Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IRT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. 2,040,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

