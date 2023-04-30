Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.75.
Independent Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of IBTX opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
