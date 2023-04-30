ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Up 38.9% in April

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

ING Groep Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ING traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 3,881,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,603. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.