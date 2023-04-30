Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGN. William Blair cut Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

