Insider Buying: GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Buys $103,642.03 in Stock

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $103,642.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,768,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,017,005.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. bought 25,001 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04.
- On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. acquired 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $396,341.28.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,224,900.00.
GoldMining Stock Down 1.0 %
GLDG opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.11.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
