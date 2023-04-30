Insider Buying: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Acquires £34,350 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £34,350 ($42,899.96).

Hunting Price Performance

HTG stock opened at GBX 234 ($2.92) on Friday. Hunting PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 185.40 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.45). The company has a market cap of £385.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11,700.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is -35,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hunting

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 347 ($4.33).

(Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.