Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 51,704 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 51,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $53,255.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 703,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,338.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.82. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 65.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURI. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

