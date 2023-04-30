Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $7,020,475.84 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $200.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $749,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

