Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.62-$6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 379,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.79. Insperity has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,471,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,048,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

