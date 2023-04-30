Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Integer also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.
Integer Price Performance
ITGR traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 447,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Integer by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.