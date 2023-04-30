Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Integer also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Integer Price Performance

ITGR traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 447,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Integer by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

